Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Another hot, humid day. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Thursday is expected to bring another hot, muggy day to the Boston region before changes begin to move in on Friday.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, high humidity, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Friday will be warm as well but with lower humidity. The weekend looks unseasonably cool and less humid.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 73°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 92° 76°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 87° 67°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 64°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 73° 68°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 68° Down Arrow