Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the heat today

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Another day of “oppressive heat” is on tap for the Greater Boston area, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat index — a measure of the temperature and humidity combined — is predicted to reach between 96 and 102 degrees away from the coast and in the Berkshires, the service said.
Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, some local forecasters declared Boston’s fourth heat wave of the season.
“1988 was the last time we had four heat waves in one year,” Jackie Layer of 7News said.
“Take extra precautions if you spend time outside,” the service said on Twitter. “Conditions improve Fri before it turns much cooler & less humid on Sat.”
Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the heat today:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.