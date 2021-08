Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast One more hot, humid day. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The region gets one more hot, humid day before some big changes arrive.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, muggy air, and highs in the 80s, according to forecasters. The heat and humidity begin to drop late Friday and Friday night, leading to a weekend featuring much cooler and drier air.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 95° 75°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 89° 67°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 64°

Sun Showers Showers 74° 68°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 68°

Wed Sunny Sunny 75° 63° Down Arrow