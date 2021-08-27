Will the weekend provide relief from the heat? Here’s what local forecasters say.

Newsletter Signup
To say the last few days have been brutally hot might be an understatement, but local forecasters are saying the weekend should provide some relief.
Though Friday is predicted to be very hot yet again — heat indexes between 95 and 100 for some areas — the National Weather Service forecasts a cold front moving in for the weekend, and much less humidity.
For the Greater Boston area, Saturday’s high is forecast at 74 degrees with partly sunny skies, while Sunday is predicted to reach 79 degrees and also be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, according to the service.
Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the weekend weather:
