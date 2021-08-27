Weather Will the weekend provide relief from the heat? Here’s what local forecasters say. Friday brings more heat to the region after the area counted its fourth heat wave of the summer this week. Kayakers navigated the Storrow Lagoon on the Boston Esplanade Thursday. Lane Turner/Globe staff

To say the last few days have been brutally hot might be an understatement, but local forecasters are saying the weekend should provide some relief.

Though Friday is predicted to be very hot yet again — heat indexes between 95 and 100 for some areas — the National Weather Service forecasts a cold front moving in for the weekend, and much less humidity.

[430 AM] Good morning everyone and Happy Friday! A cold front moves through late today into overnight, ushering in a much less humid air mass for the weekend. Enjoy! #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/3tIvrFk5oF — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 27, 2021

For the Greater Boston area, Saturday’s high is forecast at 74 degrees with partly sunny skies, while Sunday is predicted to reach 79 degrees and also be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon, according to the service.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the weekend weather:

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Enjoy a preview to Fall this weekend, the heat and humidity is back Monday!’

HEAT ADVISORY in effect across parts of southern New England including the south shore away from the coast. It won't be quite as hot as yesterday, but it will still feel like mid/upper 90s for some. pic.twitter.com/BM4NTPVHZk — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 27, 2021

We could be dealing with a 4 day heat wave for some, but most get a break from the 90s today. pic.twitter.com/KeCKmcAg3W — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 27, 2021

Not a bad beach day today! There will be some clouds at times, temperatures will stay in the mid 80s along the coast. pic.twitter.com/tq6YIk5Voz — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 27, 2021

Enjoy a preview to Fall this weekend, the heat and humidity is back Monday! pic.twitter.com/YsTYdbHMQp — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 27, 2021

Dew points drop Saturday making it feel much more comfortable. It doesn't last long though, the humidity returns early next week! pic.twitter.com/1MaHizapoA — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 27, 2021

Jackie Layer, 7News: ‘A cold front sweeps through later today, ushering in relief just in time for the the last weekend of August.’

Another hot & humid one out there today, but a cold front sweeps through later today, ushering in relief just in time for the the last weekend of August. #7news pic.twitter.com/Bsi1gOHXgM — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 27, 2021

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘WEEKEND … Will be much cooler and less humid. More clouds than sun but mainly dry.’

Highs today around 85-90 with a Heat Advisory for CT, RI and interior SE MA for feels like temps up to 95 degrees. Elsewhere it'll feel like 90 at midday then humidity lowers gradually during the afternoon #WCVB pic.twitter.com/D5MnrznDvt — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 27, 2021

Peaks around 90 midday in Boston – then a sea breeze develops and the humidity will be dropping gradually from north to south during the afternoon #WCVB pic.twitter.com/sOR1FDZHbl — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 27, 2021

Will be much cooler and less humid. More clouds than sun but mainly dry.

Saturday – lots of clouds breaks of sun- should be dry

Sunday- partly sunny with the chance of a few showers especially central and western MA #WCVB pic.twitter.com/r6WV1uMIb9 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 27, 2021

Not quite as hot 🥵 today with gradually lowering humidity. Much cooler for the weekend! #WCVB pic.twitter.com/KQK2G5VRnC — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 27, 2021

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘The humidity will drop this weekend but it will be rather overcast both Saturday and Sunday’

The humidity will drop this weekend but it will be rather overcast both Saturday and Sunday. Not a washout but there could be some drizzle on Saturday and a slightly better chance of showers on Sunday. There will also be a few sunny breaks this weekend. . #wcvb pic.twitter.com/44wQPxj5G4 — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) August 27, 2021