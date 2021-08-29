Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and muggy with chances for showers late.

By Jack Pickell

Muggy weather makes a one-day return to the Boston region on Monday.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy, humid day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and in the evening.

Tuesday looks like a warm but comfortable day with lower humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 29
    Showers
    76° 71°
  • Mon August 30
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    87° 70°
  • Tue August 31
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 70°
  • Wed September 01
    Showers
    74° 65°
  • Thu September 02
    Showers
    73° 62°
  • Fri September 03
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 61°
  • Sat September 04
    Partly sunny
    74° 63°
