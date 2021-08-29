Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Cloudy and muggy with chances for showers late. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Muggy weather makes a one-day return to the Boston region on Monday.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy, humid day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and in the evening.

Tuesday looks like a warm but comfortable day with lower humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 76° 71°

Mon Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 87° 70°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 70°

Wed Showers Showers 74° 65°

Thu Showers Showers 73° 62°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 63° Down Arrow