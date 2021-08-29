Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Muggy weather makes a one-day return to the Boston region on Monday.
Forecasters are calling for a cloudy, humid day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and in the evening.
Tuesday looks like a warm but comfortable day with lower humidity.
