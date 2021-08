Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A mild, pleasant day. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Tuesday looks like a mild, comfortable day across the region before stormy weather arrives later in the week.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, lower humidity levels, and highs in the 70s and 80s.

There is the potential for heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday as the remnants of Ida arrive.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 87° 69°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 68°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 74° 62°

Thu Rain Rain 69° 59°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 72° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 63°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 65° Down Arrow