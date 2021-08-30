Weather

Here’s what local forecasters are saying about Ida’s impacts on New England

"Heavy rain and flooding will be a big concern as Ida moves north and east."

By Arianna MacNeill

Hurricane Ida, which has weakened to a tropical storm, left much of the Louisiana coast flooded and without power, and the storm is headed for New England later this week.

Luckily, it won’t unleash the fury here that it did in the south. However, local forecasters are warning of heavy rain, with many areas possibly receiving 2 to 4 inches, while some may see 4 to 6 inches when the remnants of the storm reach the Northeast, currently projected for Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding,” the service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook. “However, there still remains uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.”

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the storm:

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Expected equivalent of [a] weak/moderate nor’easter’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Heavy rain and flooding will be a big concern as #Ida moves north and east’

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS: ‘Looks like a lot of rain from Ida’s remnants Wednesday night through Thursday’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Thursday could have tropical downpours as the remnants of Ida pass through’

