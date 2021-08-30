Weather Here’s what local forecasters are saying about Ida’s impacts on New England "Heavy rain and flooding will be a big concern as Ida moves north and east." Jim Davis/Globe staff

Hurricane Ida, which has weakened to a tropical storm, left much of the Louisiana coast flooded and without power, and the storm is headed for New England later this week.

Luckily, it won’t unleash the fury here that it did in the south. However, local forecasters are warning of heavy rain, with many areas possibly receiving 2 to 4 inches, while some may see 4 to 6 inches when the remnants of the storm reach the Northeast, currently projected for Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding,” the service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook. “However, there still remains uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.”

[Mid week flooding risk] The remnants of #Ida are expected to impact our area late Wed into Thu. Widespread 2-4" of rain with localized 4-6" are expected, leading to increased threat for urban and poor drainage #flooding. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/OfVlFC8zp4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 30, 2021

930 am EDT Monday…Ida is a Tropical Storm located about 50 mi SSW of Jackson MS. Ida has max sustained winds of 45 mph & is moving to the N at 8 mph. Ida will bring heavy rain & potential flooding impacts across parts of the Ohio Valley, Appalachians & Mid Atlantic this week. pic.twitter.com/uviRQxwAvI — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 30, 2021

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the storm:

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Expected equivalent of [a] weak/moderate nor’easter’

Closer to home, we have 2 potential impacts from #Ida. First is a potential rise in gas prices, so I encouraged @nbc10boston & @necn viewers to gas up this AM. Second is the closest passage of #Ida center Thursday/Thu Night with expected equivalent of weak/moderate nor'easter. pic.twitter.com/LnmFZ4obXv — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) August 30, 2021

At this point the expected passage of #Ida's center south of New England would put us on the "cool" side of the storm – 60s with limited severe weather threat, rather, a heavy rain (2"-4") and gusty east/northeast wind (45 mph). If track pushes north, severe weather threat rises. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) August 30, 2021

1 factor we didn't have here with #Henri but should have on outskirts of #Ida is decent difference in barometric pressure, governing wind pot'l to expand. So even tho a remnant vs. intact tropical entity, gusty wind may be more widespread (tho less intense peak gusts). pic.twitter.com/ndSdDJTXlj — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) August 30, 2021

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Heavy rain and flooding will be a big concern as #Ida moves north and east’

TRACKING IDA…

Now a tropical storm with 60mph as of the 5am advisory. Heavy rain and flooding will be a big concern as #Ida moves north and east. The track takes is just south of SNE Thursday with the potential for heavy rain- especially in SE MA. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/hBXaI3WfRD — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 30, 2021

Eric Fisher, WBZ and CBS: ‘Looks like a lot of rain from Ida’s remnants Wednesday night through Thursday’

Looks like a lot of rain from Ida's remnants Wednesday night through Thursday. Advertised as 2-5" of rain. Tropical system number 4 for us and it's barely September (Elsa, Fred, Henri, Ida) pic.twitter.com/TX4TVbZGIN — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 30, 2021

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Thursday could have tropical downpours as the remnants of Ida pass through’

Two Impact Weather Days this week. Monday could feature strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. Thursday could have tropical downpours as the remnants of Ida pass through. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/gubR6SJdXU — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) August 30, 2021