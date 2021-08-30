Weather Photos: See the damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to New Orleans on Sunday as it battered the Louisiana coast, leaving at least one person dead.

The hurricane, which weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it moved inland over Mississippi, wreaked havoc on Louisiana’s electrical grid, left many roads impassable, and trapped residents in floodwaters.

Below, photos from the storm and its aftermath:

A worker removes barriers on Monday that were blown over by the wind, on Canal Street in New Orleans. – PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trees were blown over by gales from Hurricane Ida in downtown New Orleans. – Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett

Heavy rain falls as storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. – Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett

The remains of the Buddy Bolden mural on the wall of The Little Gem Saloon on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans early Monday. – Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP

Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida. – Eric Gay / AP

Vehicles were damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. – Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

Debris filled an intersection in downtown New Orleans. – Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Bourg Fire Chief TJ Pellegrin asks a couple if they are OK after Hurricane Ida passed in Bourg, Louisiana. – MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Hotel staff brace a door to keep it from opening in high winds after the hotel lost power in New Orleans. – PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Montegut and Bourg firefighters cut through trees on a road in Bourg, Louisiana. – MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain. – MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

A police officer patrols past a woman walking along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to New Orleans. – Eric Gay / AP

Downtown buildings relying on generator power are seen as the entire city of New Orleans was without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. – Gerald Herbert / AP

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.