Photos: See the damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Hurricane Ida knocked out power to New Orleans on Sunday as it battered the Louisiana coast, leaving at least one person dead.
The hurricane, which weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it moved inland over Mississippi, wreaked havoc on Louisiana’s electrical grid, left many roads impassable, and trapped residents in floodwaters.
Below, photos from the storm and its aftermath:
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
