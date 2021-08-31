Weather

Here’s how — and when — what’s left of Hurricane Ida is expected to impact New England

"While the axis of heaviest rain is uncertain, the potential exists for a narrow swath of very significant flooding."

John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

By Arianna MacNeill

The National Weather Service is warning of flash floods and “very heavy rainfall” as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida pass through the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

“While the axis of heaviest rain is uncertain, the potential exists for a narrow swath of very significant flooding,” the service said.

The service predicts that many areas will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, while some places could receive up to 6 inches. There could be flash flooding, along with flooding from rivers and streams.

The service has issued a flash flood watch for southeastern Massachusetts from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

“Excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding,” the service said.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the potential flooding:

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Heaviest rain favors locations south of the Pike on Thursday as of now’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘2-4″ with some locally higher amounts likely along and south of the MA pike where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Significant rain expected to bring widespread flooding concerns to the region’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘The remnants of Ida will bring a soaking rain to southern NewEngland’

