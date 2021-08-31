Weather Here’s how — and when — what’s left of Hurricane Ida is expected to impact New England "While the axis of heaviest rain is uncertain, the potential exists for a narrow swath of very significant flooding." John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

The National Weather Service is warning of flash floods and “very heavy rainfall” as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida pass through the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

“While the axis of heaviest rain is uncertain, the potential exists for a narrow swath of very significant flooding,” the service said.

[Significant Flood Potential Wed night into Thu] The remnants of Ida will bring very heavy rainfall to the region Wed night into Thu. While the axis of heaviest rain is uncertain, the potential exists for a narrow swath of very significant flooding. pic.twitter.com/pVgEs0FEav — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 31, 2021

Ida is now a tropical depression. On Tue-Wed the remnants of Ida will interact with and eventually merge with a frontal boundary, with the potential for heavy rain and flash & river flooding across parts of the Tennessee & Ohio Valleys, the central Appalachians & the mid Atlantic pic.twitter.com/QOIYIcetYu — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 30, 2021

The service predicts that many areas will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, while some places could receive up to 6 inches. There could be flash flooding, along with flooding from rivers and streams.

The service has issued a flash flood watch for southeastern Massachusetts from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

“Excessive rainfall will increase the risk for urban and poor drainage flooding,” the service said.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the potential flooding:

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Heaviest rain favors locations south of the Pike on Thursday as of now’

Heaviest rain favors locations south of the Pike on Thursday as of now. pic.twitter.com/1gAdw6oNKK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

More heavy rain on the way from the remnants of Ida. Flash flood watch up for Wednesday night – Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DEfiTLWabq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

Flooding will be a big issue with remnants from Ida. Axis of heaviest rain may line up across parts of NJ, PA, northern VA and northern WV. pic.twitter.com/CB94a5EUCo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

Rain becomes more widespread tomorrow evening, soaking rain with localized downpours by Thursday am commute. pic.twitter.com/9wVwbzNXuc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

Nice day today, flooding rains from Ida move into the mid-Atlantic and part of the Northeast Wednesday-Thursday. Flash flood watch up for parts of southern New England. pic.twitter.com/P8KvOX9jsr — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘2-4″ with some locally higher amounts likely along and south of the MA pike where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued’

HEAVY RAIN…

Coming Wednesday night – Thursday as the remnants of Ida move thru.

2-4" with some locally higher amounts likely along and south of the MA pike where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued.

1-2" likely north of there with a sharp cutoff into southern NH #WCVB pic.twitter.com/HdTW0kwwli — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 31, 2021

TUESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

A warm day with lowering humidity to wrap up August. Heavy rain 🌧 and the risk of flooding as the remnants of #Ida come thru Thursday #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Zs7TQOVLIz — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 31, 2021

NEXT FEW DAYS…

Today is the warmest day left this week- partly sunny with less humidity.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers moving in late day or evening.

Heavy rain with the risk for flooding Thursday as the remnants of #Ida move thru. Gusty winds on Cape Cod#WCVB pic.twitter.com/wLb2dlw2iT — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 31, 2021

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Significant rain expected to bring widespread flooding concerns to the region’

NWS has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to areas farther north. Significant rain expected to bring widespread flooding concerns to the region. More on #Ida's tropical downpours on #WBZThisMorning pic.twitter.com/sO8rP4wiuT — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) August 31, 2021

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘The remnants of Ida will bring a soaking rain to southern NewEngland’