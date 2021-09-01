Here are the timing and impacts forecast as the remnants of Hurricane Ida arrive in New England

Newsletter Signup
Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the region braces for the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida to move in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for “widespread” rainfall measuring between 2.5 and 5 inches with “isolated amounts” between 6 and 7 inches.
“This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England,” the service said in its Flash Flood Watch, which is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.
While the track is not completely known, the service predicts higher amounts of rain will fall near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
“The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding,” the service said. “Some roads may become flooded and [impassible] with perhaps even few road washouts.”
Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the impacts of Ida’s remnants:
