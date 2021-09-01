Weather

Here are the timing and impacts forecast as the remnants of Hurricane Ida arrive in New England

"Severity often depends on where heaviest rain falls, but these totals over one night raise potential for severe, life-threatening flooding."

By Arianna MacNeill

Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the region braces for the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida to move in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for “widespread” rainfall measuring between 2.5 and 5 inches with “isolated amounts” between 6 and 7 inches.

“This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England,” the service said in its Flash Flood Watch, which is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

While the track is not completely known, the service predicts higher amounts of rain will fall near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding,” the service said. “Some roads may become flooded and [impassible] with perhaps even few road washouts.”

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the impacts of Ida’s remnants:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Quick, but INTENSE rain this evening thru Thursday morning’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Severity often depends on where heaviest rain falls, but these totals over one night raise potential for severe, life-threatening flooding’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We also have the risk for an isolated tornado or damaging wind gusts tonight into Thursday morning, especially South Coast, Cape & Islands’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Widespread 3-5″ of rain tonight into tomorrow morning across the area’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Embedded storms possible as this slides through southern New England’

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Things quickly go downhill later today with heavy rain on the way’

