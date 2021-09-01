Weather Here are the timing and impacts forecast as the remnants of Hurricane Ida arrive in New England "Severity often depends on where heaviest rain falls, but these totals over one night raise potential for severe, life-threatening flooding." Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Almost all of Massachusetts is under a Flash Flood Watch as the region braces for the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida to move in Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for “widespread” rainfall measuring between 2.5 and 5 inches with “isolated amounts” between 6 and 7 inches.

“This will bring the potential for rare high impact type of flooding to southern New England,” the service said in its Flash Flood Watch, which is in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

While the track is not completely known, the service predicts higher amounts of rain will fall near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“The potential for very significant urban and small stream flash flooding exists as well as the possibility of significant River Flooding,” the service said. “Some roads may become flooded and [impassible] with perhaps even few road washouts.”

[Rare High End Flooding Potential] The remnants of Ida will bring 2.50" to 5" of rain with isolated 6-7" amounts possible tonight into Thu am. The potential exists for rare high end urban & small stream flash flooding. Basement flooding & even a few road washouts are possible. pic.twitter.com/IhRi0RZMVl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

[12:30 pm] slight risk (yellow area) of strong to severe storms this evening & overnight has shifted northward from previous forecast. Low risk of a few #tornadoes in this area as well. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx #severeweather pic.twitter.com/cQGDX3xZUV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

[Rare High End Flooding Potential Wed night into Thu] There is the potential for rare high end type flooding Wed night into Thu across #SNE. Please review these 3 important Flash Flood Safety Tips, particularly if you are in an area that is prone to flooding. pic.twitter.com/BvvFWh76HU — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

High end rainfall event with potential for significant flooding forecast tonight into tomorrow. Turn around don't drown when you encounter moving water! pic.twitter.com/pTHtRZXxE0 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

[5 Day Forecast] Once we get past tonight/Thursday morning's heavy rain and flooding the forecast looks much nicer heading into the weekend! #70s #Drier https://t.co/aqcnsXbggc pic.twitter.com/tR7qhoPi6x — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

[Sep 1-2 Flooding Rain Event: Effects & Impact Timeline] Here's a general overview timing out our flooding rain & localized severe weather event.



Peak of the event with the greatest impacts are expected overnight into early Thurs AM. pic.twitter.com/jzq8euvPUh — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 1, 2021

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the impacts of Ida’s remnants:

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Quick, but INTENSE rain this evening thru Thursday morning’

WEDNESDAY…

Grab an umbrella today. Clouds thicken this morning with showers breaking midday and filling in during the afternoon. Rain gets heavy overnight with downpours and flooding concerns into Thursday morning #WCVB pic.twitter.com/XWWdsBXm7w — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 1, 2021

THURSDAY…

Will start with windswept, flooding downpours – but the rain shuts off quickly. Some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Quick, but INTENSE rain this evening thru Thursday morning. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/vhou7YuDsO — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 1, 2021

GUSTY WINDS…

A brief burst of strong winds to go along with the downpours Thursday morning. Gusts 40mph+ along the coast combined with saturated ground could bring down a few weakened trees/limbs and result in some scattered power outages #WCVB pic.twitter.com/x1mxQqZcjm — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 1, 2021

HEAVY RAIN ON THE WAY…

The remnants of Ida will bring a FLASH FLOOD RISK tonight-early Thursday. Downpours and windswept soaking rains will bring 3-5" with locally higher amounts. Street and poor drainage flooding for Thursday AM commute, watching rivers and basements #WCVB pic.twitter.com/AYTrnlLiPm — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 1, 2021

WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️

Showers 🌧 break out midday but rain gets HEAVY tonight-Thursday AM with areas of flash flooding likely. 3-5” for many with locally higher amounts #WCVB pic.twitter.com/nEYDkDkk90 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 1, 2021

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Severity often depends on where heaviest rain falls, but these totals over one night raise potential for severe, life-threatening flooding’

Flash Flooding nearly certain overnight CT & RI, likely for many others. Severity often depends on where heaviest rain falls, but these totals over one night raise potential for severe, life-threatening flooding. Road washouts, urban flooding all in play depending on placement. pic.twitter.com/MMbb6QU6pN — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 1, 2021

We'll watch the South Coast for an isolated tornado from 11PM (Southern CT) to as late as 7AM (Outer Cape), with the greatest time of concern 2AM to 6AM. A gusty Thursday AM wind may uproot a few trees in soft, wet ground. pic.twitter.com/tcHjdeBs1i — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 1, 2021

At home in New England, basements and streets will flood with 3" to 5" of rain but some amounts over half a foot. Street washouts and road closures for some communities by Thursday AM along with heavy rain will make for a very difficult AM commute. pic.twitter.com/p9wIZ1524Z — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 1, 2021

The remnant of once-Hurricane Ida will cause flooding and tornado concerns from the Mid-Atlantic to Southern New England over the next 30 hours. It certainly doesn't look like a hurricane anymore on satellite, but still carries a slug of tropical moisture. pic.twitter.com/QcXOWx6HaI — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 1, 2021

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We also have the risk for an isolated tornado or damaging wind gusts tonight into Thursday morning, especially South Coast, Cape & Islands’

Enjoy any breaks of early sun because scattered showers will develop by lunchtime, then embedded downpours by the PM commute. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/iVNTmTAYG9 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 1, 2021

We also have the risk for an isolated tornado or damaging wind gusts tonight into Thursday morning, especially South Coast, Cape & Islands. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/byKauqlFHR — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 1, 2021

Here's the storm timeline TOMORROW with flooding expected during the AM drive and showers tapering off close to lunchtime. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CqWVNeiGMf — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 1, 2021

I'm warning you now that the AM commute tomorrow will be a problem. Blinding rain, flooding and closed roads are expected locally. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/WS84CQNuix — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 1, 2021

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Widespread 3-5″ of rain tonight into tomorrow morning across the area’

Dry start, but flooding rains move in tonight. Widespread 3-5" of rain tonight into tomorrow morning across the area. pic.twitter.com/eMRwOwCOEX — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Flooding rains a major concern from the remnants of Ida. 3-5" looks widespread across much of Southern New England. Localized 5-7" amounts possible in RI, CT. Heaviest falls overnight-early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/i5amtqNny3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Moderate to high risk of flash flooding across much of southern New England tonight and tomorrow. Worst of the rain for many of us in the Midnight-8am timeframe. Watch for rapid rises in streams and flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/UhyPWHSRbZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Highest chance of severe storm/isolated tornadoes, is near the south coast early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/9gRpWdHOTF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Embedded storms possible as this slides through southern New England’

First signs of thunderstorms towards Toms River, NJ. Embedded storms possible as this slides through southern New England. pic.twitter.com/ukrzhxuY6C — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 1, 2021

Little mixing of wind towards the surface as the core the rain reaching eastern MA tomorrow morning. 30-40mph gusts possible. 50mph will be hard to come by but still enough energy to produce some damage. pic.twitter.com/n70Eqt2vo1 — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 1, 2021

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Things quickly go downhill later today with heavy rain on the way’

Things quickly go downhill later today with heavy rain on the way. The worst of this will be overnight through Thursday morning's commute. pic.twitter.com/VHMuLVUugT — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 1, 2021

Big concern for flash flooding as the remnants of Ida move through starting today. As a reminder, NEVER drive over a road covered in water…you don't know how deep that water is! pic.twitter.com/cybMpNCH76 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 1, 2021

On top of flash flooding, we are also watching for the risk of an isolated tornado tonight into early tomorrow. Make sure you keep your phones nearby to get weather alerts while you are sleeping! pic.twitter.com/QCxNumM1yu — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 1, 2021