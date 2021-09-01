Weather
Tornado warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Massachusetts, including New Bedford, Plymouth, and Kingston.
The tornado warning is until 12:15 a.m.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 01
Rain
-
Thu
September 02
Mostly cloudy with showers
71°
58°
-
Fri
September 03
Partly sunny with showers
70°
58°
-
Sat
September 04
Partly sunny
-
Sun
September 05
Partly sunny with showers
75°
67°
-
Mon
September 06
Cloudy
-
Tue
September 07
Intermittent clouds
80°
63°
