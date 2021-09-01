Weather

Tornado warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

By Jack Pickell

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Massachusetts, including New Bedford, Plymouth, and Kingston.

The tornado warning is until 12:15 a.m.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 01
    Rain
    Rain
    74° 62°
  • Thu September 02
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    71° 58°
  • Fri September 03
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    70° 58°
  • Sat September 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 63°
  • Sun September 05
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    75° 67°
  • Mon September 06
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    81° 65°
  • Tue September 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 63°
