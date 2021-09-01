Weather Tornado warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Massachusetts, including New Bedford, Plymouth, and Kingston.

Tornado Warning including New Bedford MA, Plymouth MA, Kingston MA until 12:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/tJ1WV5uOnI — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 2, 2021

The tornado warning is until 12:15 a.m.

