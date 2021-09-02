Remnants of Ida spawn confirmed tornado on Cape Cod

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A tornado touched down in the Cape Cod town of Dennis as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was classified as EF-0, which is the lowest grade on the intensity scale. According to the NWS, EF-0 tornadoes can result in minor damage, such as roofing and shingle damage or broken tree branches.
Winds reached 75 miles per hour, and the damage was primarily located at the intersection of E Bay View Road and the Wampanoag Trail, the service reported.
More information is expected later Thursday night after the full survey is completed.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.