Weather Photos: Here’s a look at the destruction left by the remnants of Ida in Mass. Some areas are thought to have received 7 to 8 inches of rain, with one report of 9.5 inches in New Bedford. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through New England Wednesday night into Thursday morning, downing trees, flooding roads, and dropping as much rain in one night as Boston typically sees for the entire summer.

Rainfall reports from the National Weather Service show that some areas of Massachusetts received over 5 inches of rain, including 5.2 inches in New Bedford as of 2:26 a.m., 5.1 inches in Douglas as of 6:48 a.m., and 5.08 inches in Auburn as of 7:56 a.m.

There could also be areas that may have received 7 to 8 inches of rain, according to the service.

In Boston, Storrow Drive eastbound was flooded and impassible with an SUV stuck in the pooling water under the Massachusetts Avenue bridge. The state Department of Conservation and Recreation said all of the roadways it manages, including Storrow Drive, were open Thursday morning.

Here's an early look at rainfall totals from the major observation sites overnight. We've already seen some localized reports of 7-8 inches of rain close to the coast. pic.twitter.com/afHxA3Xy5U — NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) September 2, 2021

The wastewater treatment plant at Fort Taber in New Bedford measured 9.5 inches of rain, the service said.

New Bedford EMA Director reports that the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Fort Tabor New Bedford recorded 9.50" of rain. KD1CY-Rob, initially discounted his rain total of 8.61" about 4-5 miles northwest of Fort Tabor. This looks realistic in light of the NBEMA report. #mawx — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) September 2, 2021

As of 9 a.m., over 6,100 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Many of those outages appeared to be along the Cape, and scattered throughout the eastern and central portions of the state.

As of 9:00 AM, power outages of approximately 6,000 customers.



Avoid downed power lines, check on neighbors, & use generators outside away from buildings.



Power outage safety tips: https://t.co/xmF3OzZnJh

Outage tracking map: https://t.co/tKdER1Llac pic.twitter.com/MA1M8pZ4qy — MEMA (@MassEMA) September 2, 2021

While the rain had greatly subsided by Thursday morning, local meteorologists continued to warn of wind gusts, especially along the Massachusetts coast, which could top 45 miles per hour, with sustained winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

The worst of the rain is over, but we aren't finished with the wind just yet. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the coast through 1pm with gusts up to 45 mph possible. pic.twitter.com/KbTbnFvTjv — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 2, 2021

Gusts 30-40 mph may continue through midday. I don't expect additional wind damage, but it will be a nuisance for clean up. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xJwXZNAeCb — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the flooding and destruction caused by Ida throughout the region:

Vehicles drive through a flooded street from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Yarmouthport, Mass. – Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times via AP

Waves slam along the shore near high tide as the remnants of Hurricane Ida leave coastal Massachusetts, Thursday, Sept. 2 in Scituate, Mass. – AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Thomas E Burgin Pkwy in Quincy flooded and was closed in the early morning rush hour until DOT crew got waters to drain after rainfall from IDA storm hit the greater Boston area. – David L Ryan/Globe Staff

– David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️



Exit ramp off 93 N to Burgin Parkway is closed due to flooding.#Boston25 pic.twitter.com/95ZuQlRbcu — Capturegirl (@jenyp) September 2, 2021

Two hours later and the flood waters are starting to recede. But still looks like the Storrow Canal. Remains closed in both directions. #WCVB https://t.co/v8WPshZlrF pic.twitter.com/e3cjsuCh9L — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) September 2, 2021

Pumping off the tracks on the T near Ruggles Station. #wcvb #boston pic.twitter.com/zGZSWp0adH — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) September 2, 2021

#NOW Route 24 near the #FallRiver #Freetown line is SHUT DOWN in both directions due to significant #flooding. You can see a few disabled vehicles & emergency workers in the water. We are on the Industrial Park Rd overpass. @WPRI12 #Ida pic.twitter.com/4MBZqDYCZ0 — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) September 2, 2021

Thankfully, the local duck population is on hand to survey the damage 🦆 https://t.co/L1E3HbDWRO pic.twitter.com/stF8rwO5xR — Jenna Perlman (@JennaPNews) September 2, 2021

Dennis Police just told me the @NWS is heading this way to take a closer look at the scene. This area of the Cape was under a tornado warning overnight @wbz #mawx https://t.co/FKhIZqAa88 — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 2, 2021

DPW crews out clearing trees/ branches down across Dennis this morning after some of the remnants of #Ida passed through overnight @wbz pic.twitter.com/XUF8bxMl5k — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 2, 2021

Substantial yard flooding here in Leominster, MA but the side streets seem okay. My sump pumps, however, are running non stop. cc @NBC10Boston l @MattNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/iKIaCYcDb3 — J. Graeme Noseworthy 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@graemeknows) September 2, 2021

Video from Blissful Lane in East Wareham where part of the road is washed out. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/F8HXrsu30m — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) September 2, 2021