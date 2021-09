Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Sunny and comfortable. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The post-holiday workweek will begin with some absolutely beautiful weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Showers will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 84° 63°

Tue Sunny Sunny 79° 65°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 69°

Thu Showers Showers 78° 64°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 62°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 65° Down Arrow