Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and warm. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

Wednesday will have a summerlike feel before wet weather arrives on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny, breezy day with rising humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers arrive overnight leading to a rainy day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 81° 66°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 70°

Thu Rain Rain 78° 64°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 61°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 65°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 65°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 64° Down Arrow