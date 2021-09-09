Weather

Boston meteorologists on the timing of Thursday’s inclement weather

Plus, a look ahead to the weekend.

Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File

By John Waller

National Weather Service: ‘Main risk is heavy downpours, which may bring some flooding & can’t rule out a few strong/severe storms bringing gusty winds’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We’ll get a nice break in the Boston area for much of the morning. Weather Alerts return with heavier rain this afternoon.’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Early downpours to some mid morning lulls in the rain. More soaking showers and storms this afternoon/evening.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A muggy day — temps holding fairly steady in the lower 70s with rain at times’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘After an active Thursday, Friday will put us back in the sunshine!’

