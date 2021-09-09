Weather Boston meteorologists on the timing of Thursday’s inclement weather Plus, a look ahead to the weekend. Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File By John Waller September 9, 2021 | 10:23 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail National Weather Service: ‘Main risk is heavy downpours, which may bring some flooding & can’t rule out a few strong/severe storms bringing gusty winds’ [3 AM] Model simulation of showers/storms early this morning & later today. Main risk is heavy downpours, which may bring some flooding & can't rule out a few strong/severe storms bringing gusty winds. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/ZRhdiax8L8— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 9, 2021Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘We’ll get a nice break in the Boston area for much of the morning. Weather Alerts return with heavier rain this afternoon.’ Looking at some slow times on the roads both morning and afternoon today. I’m tracking a possible late AM lull on @boston25 now! pic.twitter.com/Cm1F0Eeoll— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 9, 2021 Plan for times of rain today and near steady low-mid 70s… Muggy, mild & soggy. #boston #mawx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/emfazb0BcS— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 9, 2021 We'll get a nice break in the #Boston area for much of the morning. Weather Alerts return with heavier rain this afternoon… @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/86Qlhz5cPB— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 9, 2021Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Early downpours to some mid morning lulls in the rain. More soaking showers and storms this afternoon/evening.’ Early downpours to some mid morning lulls in the rain. More soaking showers and storms this afternoon/evening. Localized flooding an issue. pic.twitter.com/esC35pRWTk— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 9, 2021 Highly variable rain totals through southern New England today. 1-3" fairly widespread. Locations that pick up 2-3" susceptible to localized street/poor drainage flooding. pic.twitter.com/fexOeKWGpe— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 9, 2021 Much better day overall tomorrow. Lower humidity, mix of sun and clouds, mid 70s. While a brief passing showers pops up for 10-20% of the area, they are few and far between and quick. pic.twitter.com/4IHDdFuX2Z— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 9, 2021 Saturday looks very similar to last Saturday… Sun filled skies, low humidity and temps in the 70s. Sunday looks good too. Warm for the tailgates for the Pats game. pic.twitter.com/Kehtm5Skkk— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 9, 2021Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A muggy day — temps holding fairly steady in the lower 70s with rain at times’ THURSDAY AM weather update ⤵️Have your rain gear today! Rain at times with some downpours and the risk of thunder this afternoon/evening. Sun ☀️ is back with less humidity tomorrow. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/9gpC7x2Upo— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 9, 2021 THURSDAY…Have your rain gear with you out the door this morning. Downpours shifting into SE MA this morning, but rain fills back in midday. Areas of rain, downpours and the risk of thunder into this evening. Muggy with temps holding in the 70s #WCVB pic.twitter.com/TNgmIcn6Mx— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 9, 2021 HIGHS TODAY…A muggy day- temps holding fairly steady in the lower 70s with rain at times #WCVB pic.twitter.com/KAOIQxIQ8P— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 9, 2021 RAIN SO FAR…Up to 1/2" rain so far in fast moving downpours – More rain on the way this afternoon into tonight bringing another 1-2" with some locally higher amounts. Watch for poor drainage flooding for the evening commute #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Wl3QSIOjSx— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 9, 2021Zack Green, WBZ: ‘After an active Thursday, Friday will put us back in the sunshine!’ Gray. Showers. Storms. Thursday. pic.twitter.com/eErSN0UeTO— Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 9, 2021 Over a 24 hour event, most of the region looking 1-2" of rain. Clearly not needed after the soaking trend this year. Could lead to some flooding later today and into tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/KfaNXvFs16— Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 9, 2021 After an active Thursday, Friday will put us back in the sunshine! pic.twitter.com/lHUuXCiauo— Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 9, 2021 Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Jump To Comments Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
