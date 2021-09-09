Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy with lower humidity.

Boston Weather
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek will wrap up with a dry, comfortable day.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.

The weekend looks dry as well with temperatures ticking up a bit.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 09
    Rain
    75° 63°
  • Fri September 10
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    76° 59°
  • Sat September 11
    Mostly sunny
    76° 65°
  • Sun September 12
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 68°
  • Mon September 13
    Partly sunny
    78° 63°
  • Tue September 14
    Partly sunny
    73° 65°
  • Wed September 15
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 67°
