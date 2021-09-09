Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy with lower humidity. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The workweek will wrap up with a dry, comfortable day.

Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.

The weekend looks dry as well with temperatures ticking up a bit.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 75° 63°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 76° 59°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 65°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 68°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 63°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 65°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 67° Down Arrow