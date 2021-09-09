Weather
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Partly cloudy with lower humidity.
The workweek will wrap up with a dry, comfortable day.
Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters.
The weekend looks dry as well with temperatures ticking up a bit.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 09
Rain
-
Fri
September 10
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
76°
59°
-
Sat
September 11
Mostly sunny
-
Sun
September 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
84°
68°
-
Mon
September 13
Partly sunny
-
Tue
September 14
Partly sunny
-
Wed
September 15
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
82°
67°
