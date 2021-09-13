Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Tuesday looks like a beautiful mid-September day across the Boston region.
Skies will be partly cloudy, humidity will be comfortable, and highs will be in the 70s, according to forecasters. It will feel cooler along the coast.
Wednesday is expected to bring higher heat and humidity along with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.