Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A beautiful mid-September day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tuesday looks like a beautiful mid-September day across the Boston region.

Skies will be partly cloudy, humidity will be comfortable, and highs will be in the 70s, according to forecasters. It will feel cooler along the coast.

Wednesday is expected to bring higher heat and humidity along with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 63°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 65°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 66°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 69° 66°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 72° 66°

Sat Showers Showers 78° 67°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 63° Down Arrow