Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A beautiful mid-September day.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Tuesday looks like a beautiful mid-September day across the Boston region.

Skies will be partly cloudy, humidity will be comfortable, and highs will be in the 70s, according to forecasters. It will feel cooler along the coast.

Wednesday is expected to bring higher heat and humidity along with chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 13
    Partly sunny
    82° 63°
  • Tue September 14
    Partly sunny
    72° 65°
  • Wed September 15
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 66°
  • Thu September 16
    Thunderstorms
    69° 66°
  • Fri September 17
    Cloudy
    72° 66°
  • Sat September 18
    Showers
    78° 67°
  • Sun September 19
    Mostly sunny
    77° 63°

