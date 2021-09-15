Weather Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the possibility — and timing — of severe storms Wednesday "Severe/damaging thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly for northern and western parts of Massachusetts." Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File By John Waller September 15, 2021 | 11:00 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail National Weather Service: ‘Severe/damaging thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly for northern and western parts of Massachusetts’ [Strong Storms in NW Mass] Severe/damaging thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly for northern and western parts of Massachusetts. The main threats are damaging winds, hail, and a low probability of tornadoes. Here is an approximate timing -> pic.twitter.com/5508dKDygZ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2021 Potential for severe storms across the Northeast this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and perhaps a few tornadoes. The wet conditions across the region, heavy downpours could also result in localized flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/MOGt2it8DD— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 15, 2021 [Wednesday Forecast] #Summer #heat & humidity return to the region today, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with humid conditions (dew pts ~ 70). #sunrise 6:24 am, #sunset 6:53 pm. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx #Boston #Providence #Hartford #Worcester #CapeCod pic.twitter.com/T3KZ7jmNyZ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2021Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Watch for strong to severe t-storms near and north of MA pike this evening’ *UPDATE* SPC pushing higher severe storm chances closer to Boston…Storms that develop late day in central New England and far NW MA may hold together a little longer before weakening tonight. Watch for strong to severe t-storms near and north of MA pike this evening #WCVB pic.twitter.com/BUaZl54EZ2— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 SEVERE STORM THREAT….Is greatest N&W of I-495 from 4-10pm today. The strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts, downpours that lead to poor drainage flooding and even a low risk of an isolated tornado. Storms will weaken as they move into eastern MA tonight #WCVB pic.twitter.com/XOml0ITch5— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 DRESS FOR SUMMER TODAY…Clouds give way to partial sunshine and it is going to be a breezy and warm day in the 80s. High humidity will make it feel closer to 90 early this afternoon. T-storm risk this evening with storms weakening overnight #WCVB pic.twitter.com/t3dsMTL4Xc— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 HIGHS TODAY…Running more than 10 degrees above average in the low to mid 80s. High humidity will make it feel like it's closer to 90. SW winds will gust 25-30mph #WCVB pic.twitter.com/01Pvn9wyZ1— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 WEDNESDAY AM weather update ⤵️Warm and humid today with the risk of t-storms ⛈ this evening/tonight. Much cooler for the end of week #WCVB pic.twitter.com/WnFM3kOCYB— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 MUCH COOLER TOMORROW…Behind the front with a lot of clouds and a few showers. Highs will struggle into the lower 70s with an ENE wind #WCVB pic.twitter.com/jbT3FUujNM— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021 WATCHING COASTAL LOW…That could take on tropical characteristics for late week. Track appears far enough offshore that the impacts will be periods of showers with gusty easterly winds (esp SE MA) Friday into Saturday. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/3aIkY3iogB— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 15, 2021Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘It looks like a busy afternoon of thunderstorms from western MA to southern VT & southwest NH’ Severe weather is probably north & west of #Boston this afternoon/evening. We'll be watching for damaging gusts & even the risk for a tornado. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lBdnAOafrp— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021 Severe weather possible late this afternoon & tonight… #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/W4SrxqRJJs— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021 It looks like a busy afternoon of thunderstorms from western MA to southern VT & southwest NH…. Stay alert! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/WFaJpiv7QQ— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021 Good morning! Most of the day will be dry, warm & humid. I'm tracking late t-storms on @boston25 until 11 AM. #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/MCPZrlJhIJ— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021 Dress for SUMMAH! @boston25 #hazyhothumid #boston #newengland pic.twitter.com/jdre0IfFFw— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021 Look what else is back… Wildfire smoke making for a hazy, muted sky today… @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ntLAEBELzr— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 15, 2021Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Summer warmth today, storms this evening, a few may be may severe’ Highest risk of a severe thunderstorm in New England today late this afternoon is from western Maine through central NH and southern VT. This evening (6-9pm), a few strong to severe storms possible northern Worcester County/Southern NH. Storms weaken inside 495 after that. pic.twitter.com/dW0EXplEXh— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 15, 2021 Summer warmth today, storms this evening, a few may be may severe. pic.twitter.com/RaxpvTBz5f— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 15, 2021 Busy breeze today, gusts 20-30mph, strongest south coast. Takes edge off the warmth and humidity. pic.twitter.com/SwlDZaGOGZ— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 15, 2021 Low passing southeast of us Saturday… named or not, some morning showers possible across Southeast Mass if storm is close enough. Front slowly approaches later today with threat of severe weather…much higher threat in central and northern New England…northern-most MA may get clipped by a few thunderstorms after 6pm tonight, but general weakening trend expected as storms inch southward later tonight pic.twitter.com/cManEhYFwC— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 15, 2021 Pretty rare to see 5% tornado probability in central New England…while greatest risk with storms will be straight-line winds and hail, there is some tornado risk pic.twitter.com/9HxsFek1Qu— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) September 15, 2021
