Weather

Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the possibility — and timing — of severe storms Wednesday

"Severe/damaging thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly for northern and western parts of Massachusetts."

Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File

By John Waller

National Weather Service: ‘Severe/damaging thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly for northern and western parts of Massachusetts’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Watch for strong to severe t-storms near and north of MA pike this evening’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘It looks like a busy afternoon of thunderstorms from western MA to southern VT & southwest NH’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Summer warmth today, storms this evening, a few may be may severe’

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Pretty rare to see 5% tornado probability in central New England’

