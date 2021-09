Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cooler, but still muggy. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Thursday brings a mixed bag of weather to the Boston region.

Skies will be cloudy, the air will be muggy, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, according to forecasters — much cooler than on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible during the day and evening.

Cool temperatures are expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 68°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 72° 66°

Fri Showers Showers 74° 66°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 75° 67°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 63°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 64°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 65° Down Arrow