Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The work week ends with a bit of a gray day across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and muggy air. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s in many areas. There will be chances for scattered showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 65°

Fri Showers Showers 72° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 67°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 60°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 74° 60°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 62°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 66° Down Arrow