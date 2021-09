Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A picture-perfect day. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

Sunday’s beautiful weather will carry over straight into the work week.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s in many spots. Sea breezes will keep it cooler along the coast.

Gorgeous weather is expected to continue for at least the next several days.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 72° 58°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 58°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 62°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 66°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 65°

Fri Rain Rain 76° 61°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 59° Down Arrow