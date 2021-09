Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Another comfortable day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

After a picture-perfect Monday, the Boston region will enjoy another wonderful day of weather on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect more clouds than on Monday, but humidity levels will remain comfortable and temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to rise on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 58°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 72° 65°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 66°

Thu Showers Showers 79° 65°

Fri Rain Rain 76° 61°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 59°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 57° Down Arrow