Josh Gluck rests in a hammock on the last full day of summer in Corey Hill Park in Brookline near Coolidge Corner. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Wednesday marks the first day of fall, but some muggy air will make it feel more like summer.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies and increased humidity. Highs are expected to be in the 70s. There will be slight chances for passing showers.

Thursday looks muggy as well with more chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 72° 66°

Wed Showers Showers 77° 67°

Thu Showers Showers 79° 68°

Fri Rain Rain 77° 61°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 62°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 57°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 59° Down Arrow