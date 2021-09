Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Warm and muggy. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Thursday is the first full day of autumn, but will feature more summerlike weather.

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy, muggy day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s in many spots. There will be slight chances for showers.

Chances for rain increase on Friday and Friday night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 80° 67°

Thu Showers Showers 78° 67°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 63°

Sat Showers Showers 75° 62°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 57°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 59°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 58° Down Arrow