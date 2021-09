Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Monday looks like a mild late-September day across the region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will become breezy during the afternoon.

Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday before much cooler air settles in by Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 77° 58°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 64°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 72° 54°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 65° 53°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 52°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 52°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 53°