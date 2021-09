Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Chances for showers before fall-like weather arrives on Wednesday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tuesday is expected to be mild and wet before more fall-like weather settles in on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for chances of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cool, dry air moves in on Wednesday and is expected to remain in place throughout the week and beyond.