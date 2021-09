Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cooler, fall-like weather. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The region will settle into a much more fall-like weather pattern beginning on Wednesday.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels, and highs only in the 60s.

Even cooler weather is expected Thursday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 55°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 53°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 50°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 52°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 66° 55°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 63° 52°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 67° 53°