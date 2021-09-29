Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy and cool. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Cool weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. There will be slight chances for scattered showers.

Thursday night will be chilly with lows falling well into the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 53°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 63° 50°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 52°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 55°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 61°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 60°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 59° Down Arrow