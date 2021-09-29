Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and cool.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cool weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. There will be slight chances for scattered showers.

Thursday night will be chilly with lows falling well into the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 29
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    66° 53°
  • Thu September 30
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    63° 50°
  • Fri October 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    66° 52°
  • Sat October 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 55°
  • Sun October 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 61°
  • Mon October 04
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 60°
  • Tue October 05
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 59°
Jump To Comments