Weather
Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Partly cloudy and cool.
Cool weather continues on Thursday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 60s in many spots. There will be slight chances for scattered showers.
Thursday night will be chilly with lows falling well into the 40s.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 29
Partly sunny
-
Thu
September 30
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
63°
50°
-
Fri
October 01
Mostly sunny
-
Sat
October 02
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
66°
55°
-
Sun
October 03
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
71°
61°
-
Mon
October 04
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
October 05
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
66°
59°
