Weather
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
A pleasant start to October.
October will begin with very pleasant weather across the Boston region.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.
Friday night will be chilly followed by more nice weather on Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
September 30
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
64°
50°
-
Fri
October 01
Mostly sunny
-
Sat
October 02
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
72°
59°
-
Sun
October 03
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
73°
61°
-
Mon
October 04
Showers
-
Tue
October 05
Cloudy
-
Wed
October 06
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
67°
55°
