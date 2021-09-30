Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A pleasant start to October. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

October will begin with very pleasant weather across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Friday night will be chilly followed by more nice weather on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 64° 50°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 67° 53°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 59°

Sun Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 73° 61°

Mon Showers Showers 67° 60°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 65° 56°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 55° Down Arrow