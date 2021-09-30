Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A pleasant start to October.

By Jack Pickell

October will begin with very pleasant weather across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Friday night will be chilly followed by more nice weather on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today September 30
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    64° 50°
  • Fri October 01
    Mostly sunny
    67° 53°
  • Sat October 02
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 59°
  • Sun October 03
    Partly sunny with showers
    73° 61°
  • Mon October 04
    Showers
    67° 60°
  • Tue October 05
    Cloudy
    65° 56°
  • Wed October 06
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 55°
