Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast

The Boston region will begin the workweek with some cool, wet weather.

Forecasters are calling for rain — heavy at times — throughout the day and night. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers are expected to taper off Tuesday, which will be another cool day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 58°

Mon Rain Rain 62° 56°

Tue Showers Showers 62° 58°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 59°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 72° 60°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 57°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 69° 58° Down Arrow