Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast Mild weather settles in.

A stretch of very nice weather begins across the region on Tuesday, once some morning rain finishes up.

Forecasters expect overnight showers to wind down during the morning, leading to clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

From Wednesday all the way through Saturday, expect mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with plenty of sunshine.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 39° 35°

Tue Showers Showers 41° 27°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 35°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 30°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 33°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 50° 29°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 34° 21° Down Arrow