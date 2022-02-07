Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of very nice weather begins across the region on Tuesday, once some morning rain finishes up.
Forecasters expect overnight showers to wind down during the morning, leading to clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.
From Wednesday all the way through Saturday, expect mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with plenty of sunshine.
