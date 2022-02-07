Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mild weather settles in.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of very nice weather begins across the region on Tuesday, once some morning rain finishes up.

Forecasters expect overnight showers to wind down during the morning, leading to clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

From Wednesday all the way through Saturday, expect mild temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with plenty of sunshine.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 07
    Rain to snow
    39° 35°
  • Tue February 08
    Showers
    41° 27°
  • Wed February 09
    Mostly sunny
    41° 35°
  • Thu February 10
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 30°
  • Fri February 11
    Mostly sunny
    41° 33°
  • Sat February 12
    Mostly cloudy
    50° 29°
  • Sun February 13
    Cloudy
    34° 21°