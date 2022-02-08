Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and pleasant.

Boston Weather
Pedestrians walking on Tremont Street cast long shadows on the brick sidewalk. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of mild, pleasant weather continues across the region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low 40s.

Mostly dry weather and mild temperatures are expected straight through Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 08
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    41° 27°
  • Wed February 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 34°
  • Thu February 10
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    48° 33°
  • Fri February 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 38°
  • Sat February 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 29°
  • Sun February 13
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    34° 19°
  • Mon February 14
    Snow
    Snow
    28° 16°