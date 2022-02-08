Weather
Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast
Sunny and pleasant.
A stretch of mild, pleasant weather continues across the region on Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low 40s.
Mostly dry weather and mild temperatures are expected straight through Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Today
February 08
Mostly cloudy with showers
41°
27°
Wed
February 09
Mostly sunny
Thu
February 10
Partly sunny with showers
48°
33°
Fri
February 11
Mostly sunny
Sat
February 12
Mostly cloudy
Sun
February 13
Mostly cloudy
Mon
February 14
Snow
