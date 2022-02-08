Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny and pleasant. Pedestrians walking on Tremont Street cast long shadows on the brick sidewalk. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A stretch of mild, pleasant weather continues across the region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the low 40s.

Mostly dry weather and mild temperatures are expected straight through Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 41° 27°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 34°

Thu Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 48° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 38°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 29°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 34° 19°

Mon Snow Snow 28° 16° Down Arrow