Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Continued mild, pleasant weather.

By Jack Pickell

Mild, pleasant weather is in the forecast for Thursday, with more of the same lasting through the first half of the weekend.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some spots.

Friday looks sunny and mild, and Saturday could see highs reach the mid 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    43° 33°
  • Thu February 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 33°
  • Fri February 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 38°
  • Sat February 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    53° 26°
  • Sun February 13
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    27° 13°
  • Mon February 14
    Cold
    Cold
    21° 12°
  • Tue February 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    29° 22°