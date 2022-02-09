Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Mild, pleasant weather is in the forecast for Thursday, with more of the same lasting through the first half of the weekend.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some spots.
Friday looks sunny and mild, and Saturday could see highs reach the mid 50s.
