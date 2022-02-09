Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Continued mild, pleasant weather. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Mild, pleasant weather is in the forecast for Thursday, with more of the same lasting through the first half of the weekend.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some spots.

Friday looks sunny and mild, and Saturday could see highs reach the mid 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 43° 33°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 38°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 53° 26°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 27° 13°

Mon Cold Cold 21° 12°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 29° 22° Down Arrow