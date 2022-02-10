Weather What Boston meteorologists are saying about the expected snow Sunday "Sunday's snow doesn't looks all that grand, but the extent north and west isn't clear yet." Lane Turner / The Boston Globe By John Waller updated on February 10, 2022 | 2:36 PM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Would begin in the AM, wrap up Sunday evening. Less chance northwest.’ The 10-day forecast makes it pretty clear: the current pattern doesn't support long-lasting cold. The shot of cold Sunday to Tuesday, regardless of how much snow falls Sunday, is short-lived and replaced by warmer-than-normal 40s and 50s pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/orB4iS1zEw— Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 10, 2022 Although it remains early when it comes to snow potential for Sunday's system, our @nbc10boston @necn forecast system has been pretty consistent last couple of days with this one, cranking out 2"-4" of snow in Southeast MA. If it's fluffy enough, could be a bit more. pic.twitter.com/ePAPz6PSHh— Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 10, 2022 At this point, our in-house @nbc10boston @necn forecast system has about a 70-90% chance of snow Sunday from Boston south and east as the storm center tracks over the ocean south of us and expands/strengthens. Would begin in the AM, wrap up Sunday evening. Less chance northwest. pic.twitter.com/7vEUi1kRfd— Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 10, 2022Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Best chance of seeing accumulation will be over SE MA, but there is some uncertainty how far N&W snow extends’ Cold air spills back into the area over the weekend. So New England… Near record highs Saturday, cold and snow chances Sunday. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Vpi7sUwfbc— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 10, 2022 Wide range of temps Friday-Sunday for New England. Tracking rain/snow chances on CBS News Boston streaming on https://t.co/4JISLmneOa pic.twitter.com/k9DdAWqCl9— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 10, 2022 Big pattern change over the weekend… temps drop and snow chances increase… best chance of seeing accumulation will be over SE MA, but there is some uncertainty how far N&W snow extends. Keeping an eye on trends/new info as it comes in! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/mjdnGwlpk2— Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 10, 2022Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Still monitoring track, but it appears too far east to be a big storm for us’ THURSDAY AM weather update ⤵️More clouds ⛅️ with a spot shower today- but it’s MILD thru Saturday before colder air returns #WCVB pic.twitter.com/UdDv2s2Mj1— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) February 10, 2022 SUNDAY SNOW…Colder air returns Sunday with a storm passing by offshore. Still monitoring track, but it appears too far east to be a big storm for us. We will likely get brushed with some light snow, with a few inches possible in SE MA and especially Cape Cod #WCVB pic.twitter.com/sLdQiDsZ3u— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) February 10, 2022Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Sunday’s snow doesn’t looks all that grand, but the extent north and west isn’t clear yet’ Sunday's snow doesn't looks all that grand, but the extent north and west isn't clear yet. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Bl47xXdrhi— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 10, 2022Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Cold blast of air for Valentine’s Day’ Mild next few days as temps head for the 50s. Much colder with some light snow possible Sunday. Bitter blast for Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/WqXhaHvsyT— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 10, 2022 Cold blast of air for Valentine's Day. Nothing that rivals the 2016 cold when Boston's air temp hit -9 and Worcester was -16, but still plenty chilly. 20-25 for highs, 0-10 at night. pic.twitter.com/g3kgsPewqZ— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 10, 2022 Glancing shot with some snow Sunday. Light snow breaks out, steadiest possible across SE Mass. pic.twitter.com/7NbvH1eMBp— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 10, 2022 Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
