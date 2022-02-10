Weather

What Boston meteorologists are saying about the expected snow Sunday

Lane Turner / The Boston Globe

By John Waller

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Would begin in the AM, wrap up Sunday evening. Less chance northwest.’

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Best chance of seeing accumulation will be over SE MA, but there is some uncertainty how far N&W snow extends’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Still monitoring track, but it appears too far east to be a big storm for us’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Sunday’s snow doesn’t looks all that grand, but the extent north and west isn’t clear yet’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Cold blast of air for Valentine’s Day’