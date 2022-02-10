Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and mild.

Boston Weather
By Jack Pickell

An extremely nice stretch of February weather continues for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.

Saturday looks even milder with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some spots could even reach the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today February 10
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    50° 33°
  Fri February 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    46° 41°
  Sat February 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 29°
  Sun February 13
    Snow
    Snow
    30° 16°
  Mon February 14
    Cold
    Cold
    21° 12°
  Tue February 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    29° 20°
  Wed February 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    40° 36°