Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An extremely nice stretch of February weather continues for the next couple of days across the Boston region.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.
Saturday looks even milder with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some spots could even reach the 60s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.