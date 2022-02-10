Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and mild. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

An extremely nice stretch of February weather continues for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.

Saturday looks even milder with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Some spots could even reach the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 33°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 41°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 29°

Sun Snow Snow 30° 16°

Mon Cold Cold 21° 12°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 29° 20°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 40° 36° Down Arrow