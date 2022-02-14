Weather

Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Sunny and brisk.

The Boston region will warm up slightly on Tuesday, followed by even warmer temps later in the week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Boston.com Staff

Following a surprising snowstorm and frigid Valentine’s Day, the Boston region begins to warm up on Tuesday, but not enough to melt the snow quite yet. 

Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s with clear skies and plenty of sun to help knock back the chill, according to forecasters. A dip back into the teens is followed by a much warmer 40-degree day on Wednesday.

The warming trend continues through the week, and by Thursday some areas will be pushing close to 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 14
    Snow
    Snow
    22° 10°
  • Tue February 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    29° 18°
  • Wed February 16
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    42° 39°
  • Thu February 17
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    57° 50°
  • Fri February 18
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 23°
  • Sat February 19
    Sunny
    Sunny
    40° 26°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    39° 32°