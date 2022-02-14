Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Newsletter Signup
Following a surprising snowstorm and frigid Valentine’s Day, the Boston region begins to warm up on Tuesday, but not enough to melt the snow quite yet.
Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s with clear skies and plenty of sun to help knock back the chill, according to forecasters. A dip back into the teens is followed by a much warmer 40-degree day on Wednesday.
The warming trend continues through the week, and by Thursday some areas will be pushing close to 60 degrees.
