Weather Here’s the forecast for Tuesday Sunny and brisk. The Boston region will warm up slightly on Tuesday, followed by even warmer temps later in the week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Following a surprising snowstorm and frigid Valentine’s Day, the Boston region begins to warm up on Tuesday, but not enough to melt the snow quite yet.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s with clear skies and plenty of sun to help knock back the chill, according to forecasters. A dip back into the teens is followed by a much warmer 40-degree day on Wednesday.

The warming trend continues through the week, and by Thursday some areas will be pushing close to 60 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Snow Snow 22° 10°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 29° 18°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 42° 39°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 57° 50°

Fri Showers Showers 55° 23°

Sat Sunny Sunny 40° 26°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 39° 32° Down Arrow