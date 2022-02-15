Here’s what meteorologists are saying about potentially damaging winds Thursday and Friday

Newsletter Signup
Those in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts should prepare for the possibility of power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for those areas beginning 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. It predicts southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
Temperatures are predicted to be warm during the day on Thursday, getting up as high as the low 60s. Rain is expected after 11 p.m., along with the strong winds.
The wind and rain will continue into Friday morning and stop around 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:
