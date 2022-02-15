Weather

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about potentially damaging winds Thursday and Friday

Eastern and southeastern Massachusetts could see gusts up to 60 mph Thursday night and Friday morning.

High winds are expected in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts Thursday night and Friday Morning. The National Weather Service

By Susannah Sudborough

Those in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts should prepare for the possibility of power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for those areas beginning 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. It predicts southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures are predicted to be warm during the day on Thursday, getting up as high as the low 60s. Rain is expected after 11 p.m., along with the strong winds.

The wind and rain will continue into Friday morning and stop around 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement:

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    27° 18°
  • Wed February 16
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    42° 40°
  • Thu February 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 50°
  • Fri February 18
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 23°
  • Sat February 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    40° 24°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    39° 32°
  • Mon February 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 40°