Weather Here’s what meteorologists are saying about potentially damaging winds Thursday and Friday Eastern and southeastern Massachusetts could see gusts up to 60 mph Thursday night and Friday morning. High winds are expected in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts Thursday night and Friday Morning. The National Weather Service

Those in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts should prepare for the possibility of power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for those areas beginning 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. It predicts southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Temperatures are predicted to be warm during the day on Thursday, getting up as high as the low 60s. Rain is expected after 11 p.m., along with the strong winds.

The wind and rain will continue into Friday morning and stop around 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:

Here is the latest update on the high wind potential for late Thu night into early Fri. Highest confidence for a period of strong to damaging winds will be across RI and eastern MA where a high wind watch has been posted. pic.twitter.com/7tX2RUjtcY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 15, 2022

Wind Gusts Up To 65 MPH Possible During Rain Storm Later This Week (via @TerryWBZ) https://t.co/517eBskw8z — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 15, 2022

Cold and quiet will become Warm and Wild later this week. Plan ahead with our timeline coming up @boston25 through 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mJjPyz9uKg — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) February 15, 2022

Wed: Increasing clouds & highs in the low 40s. A gusty breeze makes it feel chilly



Thu: Near record warmth! AM clouds, PM sun. Wind picking up in the evening



Fri:

AM- 50s, windy, showers

PM- 40s-30s, breezy, gradual clearing

EVE- 20s, breezy, clear pic.twitter.com/brG3tmFtWs — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) February 15, 2022

Milder temps for Wednesday afternoon with most towns reaching the low 40s. A gusty breeze develops through the day. Windy and warm on Thursday. #7news pic.twitter.com/CUd7Dtzqp1 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 16, 2022

