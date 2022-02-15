Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and milder. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Milder weather returns on Wednesday with some spring-like temperatures expected later in the week.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and gusty winds on Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s.

Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s in some spots. More mild weather is expected on Friday before things cool down over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 27° 18°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 42° 40°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 50°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 23°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 40° 24°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 39° 32°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 40° Down Arrow