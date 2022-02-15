Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Milder weather returns on Wednesday with some spring-like temperatures expected later in the week.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and gusty winds on Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s.
Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s in some spots. More mild weather is expected on Friday before things cool down over the weekend.
