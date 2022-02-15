Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and milder.

Milder weather returns on Wednesday with some spring-like temperatures expected later in the week.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and gusty winds on Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s.

Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s in some spots. More mild weather is expected on Friday before things cool down over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 15
    Mostly sunny
    27° 18°
  • Wed February 16
    Partly sunny
    42° 40°
  • Thu February 17
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 50°
  • Fri February 18
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 23°
  • Sat February 19
    Partly sunny
    40° 24°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    39° 32°
  • Mon February 21
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 40°