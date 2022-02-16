Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Windy and mild.

Boston Weather
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday is expected to be a windy day with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning along with strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Stay with Boston.com for details.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 16
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 40°
  • Thu February 17
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 50°
  • Fri February 18
    Showers
    53° 23°
  • Sat February 19
    Partly sunny
    40° 24°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    39° 34°
  • Mon February 21
    Partly sunny
    53° 37°
  • Tue February 22
    Cloudy
    50° 44°