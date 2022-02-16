Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Windy and mild. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Thursday is expected to be a windy day with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning along with strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Stay with Boston.com for details.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 40°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 50°

Fri Showers Showers 53° 23°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 40° 24°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 39° 34°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 53° 37°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 50° 44° Down Arrow