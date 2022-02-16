Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday is expected to be a windy day with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning along with strong to potentially damaging wind gusts. Stay with Boston.com for details.
