Weather The windstorm is almost here! Here’s what local meteorologists say to expect Widespread power outages are now expected. Forecasters are calling for heavy wind and rain across Massachusetts on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Those in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts should prepare for power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.

What was a High Wind Watch from the National Weather Service (NWS) is now a High Wind Warning for those areas beginning 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, and widespread power outages are expected.

The NWS predicts southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in most of southeastern Massachusetts and up to 65 on the South Coast and on the Cape and Islands. The worst winds are expected to gust between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The NWS advises avoiding being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during the storm. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. If you have to drive, use caution.

The chance of rain Thursday night has gone down to 80%, and showers aren’t expected until after midnight. Only a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected. The rain could continue until 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 61 degrees at 5 a.m. before dropping during the day, which should be cloudy and breezy, and reaching 34 degrees by 5 p.m.

There is a small chance of snow Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight, ranging from 20% to 40% during that time. Sunday will be sunny but in the 30s.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:

[Strong-Damaging Winds/Heavy Rain] Strong to damaging wind gusts are expected after midnight; with the strongest of those winds across RI/SE MA between 2 & 8 am Friday morning. Brief heavy rain may also result in typical nuisance street flooding for the early Fri am commute. pic.twitter.com/Wrjl6NvfB7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 17, 2022

[Rapidly Falling Temps Friday] Near record high temps early Fri am along with strong-damaging winds/rain will be followed by dry, but much colder weather with rapidly falling temps. 6 am temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s will drop into the 30s to lower 40s by 2 pm. pic.twitter.com/pGDsQDQH4d — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 17, 2022

First Alert: Midnight to 8am Friday. Damaging wind and some power outages with the strong wind gusts. South wind could push 60-70 mph across southeastern New England. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/wR0QAii5uS — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) February 17, 2022

Fierce winds into the morning. Impacts for travel late night & the morning commute. (Saturday PM is moderate because of squalls with potential white-outs.) pic.twitter.com/XvKbj9ZHoQ — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) February 17, 2022

All about the wind tonight into early tomorrow. Plenty of it already, but peaks overnight into the start of Friday. Good idea to charge up electronics in case you start Friday in the dark. #wbz pic.twitter.com/75cOwldXjD — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 17, 2022

While we'll start the day near 60F tomorrow morning, temps will fall into the 40s behind the front and hover there for much of the day before falling back into the 30s as the sun goes down. #wbz pic.twitter.com/1gPfNlZ9eA — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 17, 2022

Rain and damaging wind gusts overnight into early Friday morning. Temps take a tumble through the day on Friday. #7news pic.twitter.com/aCUNEISxPW — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 18, 2022

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 61° 52°

Fri Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 55° 22°

Sat Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 40° 21°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 30°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 53° 36°

Tue Showers Showers 48° 46°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 33° Down Arrow