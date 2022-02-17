Weather

The windstorm is almost here! Here’s what local meteorologists say to expect

Widespread power outages are now expected.

Forecasters are calling for heavy wind and rain across Massachusetts on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Susannah Sudborough

Those in eastern and southeastern Massachusetts should prepare for power outages Thursday night and Friday morning.

What was a High Wind Watch from the National Weather Service (NWS) is now a High Wind Warning for those areas beginning 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, and widespread power outages are expected.

The NWS predicts southwest winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in most of southeastern Massachusetts and up to 65 on the South Coast and on the Cape and Islands. The worst winds are expected to gust between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The NWS advises avoiding being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during the storm. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. If you have to drive, use caution.

Advertisement:

The chance of rain Thursday night has gone down to 80%, and showers aren’t expected until after midnight. Only a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected. The rain could continue until 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 61 degrees at 5 a.m. before dropping during the day, which should be cloudy and breezy, and reaching 34 degrees by 5 p.m.

There is a small chance of snow Saturday afternoon, evening, and overnight, ranging from 20% to 40% during that time. Sunday will be sunny but in the 30s.

Here’s what local meteorologists are saying about the storm:

National Weather Service:

Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston:

Eric Fisher, WBZ:

Jeremy Reiner 7 News

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    61° 52°
  • Fri February 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    55° 22°
  • Sat February 19
    Partly sunny with flurries
    Partly sunny with flurries
    40° 21°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 30°
  • Mon February 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    53° 36°
  • Tue February 22
    Showers
    Showers
    48° 46°
  • Wed February 23
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 33°