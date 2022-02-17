Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A mild morning, then a chilly afternoon. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Strong to potentially damaging winds come to an end Friday morning, before temperatures take a tumble.

Forecasters expect unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the morning along with clearing skies. Temperatures will then drop into the 30s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 61° 52°

Fri Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 55° 22°

Sat Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 40° 21°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 30°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 53° 36°

Tue Showers Showers 48° 46°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 33° Down Arrow