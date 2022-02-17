Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A mild morning, then a chilly afternoon.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Strong to potentially damaging winds come to an end Friday morning, before temperatures take a tumble.

Forecasters expect unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the morning along with clearing skies. Temperatures will then drop into the 30s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 17
    Mostly cloudy
    61° 52°
  • Fri February 18
    Partly sunny with showers
    55° 22°
  • Sat February 19
    Partly sunny with flurries
    40° 21°
  • Sun February 20
    Mostly sunny
    37° 30°
  • Mon February 21
    Partly sunny
    53° 36°
  • Tue February 22
    Showers
    48° 46°
  • Wed February 23
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 33°