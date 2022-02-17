Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Strong to potentially damaging winds come to an end Friday morning, before temperatures take a tumble.
Forecasters expect unseasonably warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the morning along with clearing skies. Temperatures will then drop into the 30s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.
