Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast A warm Wednesday followed by big changes.

The Boston region will be on a roller coaster ride, weather-wise, for the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing toward record territory — in the mid to upper 60s — according to forecasters. Those temperatures will plummet overnight, leading to a cold Thursday with highs only in the 30s.

Then a winter storm arrives overnight Thursday into Friday bringing accumulating snow. Some areas could see a change to a wintry mix, so stay with Boston.com for details on the storm.