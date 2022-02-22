Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A warm Wednesday followed by big changes.

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will be on a roller coaster ride, weather-wise, for the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing toward record territory — in the mid to upper 60s — according to forecasters. Those temperatures will plummet overnight, leading to a cold Thursday with highs only in the 30s.

Then a winter storm arrives overnight Thursday into Friday bringing accumulating snow. Some areas could see a change to a wintry mix, so stay with Boston.com for details on the storm.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 22
    Showers
    49° 47°
  • Wed February 23
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 24°
  • Thu February 24
    Partly sunny
    35° 27°
  • Fri February 25
    Snow
    33° 18°
  • Sat February 26
    Hazy sunshine
    32° 22°
  • Sun February 27
    Intermittent clouds
    39° 18°
  • Mon February 28
    Mostly cloudy
    28° 15°