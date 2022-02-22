Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast
A warm Wednesday followed by big changes.
The Boston region will be on a roller coaster ride, weather-wise, for the rest of the workweek.
Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing toward record territory — in the mid to upper 60s — according to forecasters. Those temperatures will plummet overnight, leading to a cold Thursday with highs only in the 30s.
Then a winter storm arrives overnight Thursday into Friday bringing accumulating snow. Some areas could see a change to a wintry mix, so stay with Boston.com for details on the storm.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today February 22Showers49° 47°
-
Wed February 23Intermittent clouds62° 24°
-
Thu February 24Partly sunny35° 27°
-
Fri February 25Snow33° 18°
-
Sat February 26Hazy sunshine32° 22°
-
Sun February 27Intermittent clouds39° 18°
-
Mon February 28Mostly cloudy28° 15°
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.