Weather 7 snow maps predicting Friday's totals in Massachusetts "Precipitation starts off as moderate to heavy snowfall in the pre-dawn hours, changing to wintry mix south of the Pike before tapering off Friday evening," the National Weather Service said. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe By John Waller February 23, 2022 | 9:52 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail National Weather Service A winter storm will bring accumulating #snow to S New England on Friday. Precipitation starts off as moderate to heavy snowfall in the pre-dawn hours, changing to wintry mix south of the Pike before tapering off Friday evening. Morning commute will be impacted. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/fsVVksFVQW— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 23, 2022WBZ Feel pretty confident in the snow amounts north of the Pike…to the south, the final tally is highly dependent on how far north the mix lines gets…hope for more clarity on that today pic.twitter.com/opCe2GQLT2— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) February 23, 2022WCVB SNOWFALL FORECAST…Snow begins late thursday night and goes thru Friday. Highest totals 8-12" along and north of the pike where it stays primarily snow. Sleet may mix in south of the pike holding totals down with rain for part of the storm on Cape Cod only 2-4" snow #WCVB pic.twitter.com/bfJagM84iW— Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) February 23, 2022Boston 25 News Here's the latest map (same as last night) for Friday's snow. Totals may need slight adjustments south of the Mass Pike as we determine how much mixing will happen. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/3PyS6VlLFZ— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 23, 2022Dave Epstein Friday at this time there will already be some snow down with more to come. Morning commute looks the worst, but evening will be slow as well. #Winter #Snowstorm #WeatherWisdom pic.twitter.com/Q5GbQ7xlQK— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) February 23, 20227News From 65-70 today, to this…. Up to a foot of snow across northern Mass, southern VT and southern NH. pic.twitter.com/9k7nyqqmNG— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 23, 2022NBC10 Boston Hold on tight. This is a wild ride.Snow on Friday will start before dawn. Goes deep into the evening. Both commutes impacted. Sticky snow near the coast, fluffier snow elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/7btoSyj1ut— Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) February 22, 2022
