Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and much colder. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Wednesday’s record warmth will seem like a distant memory on Thursday.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs only in the mid 30s.

Snow arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. Snow will be heavy at times with chances for a change to a wintry mix, particularly south of the Mass. Pike. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on the upcoming storm.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 67° 23°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 34° 26°

Fri Snow Snow 33° 18°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 32° 22°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 16°

Mon Cold Cold 23° 17°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 36° 28° Down Arrow