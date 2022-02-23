Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Wednesday’s record warmth will seem like a distant memory on Thursday.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs only in the mid 30s.
Snow arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. Snow will be heavy at times with chances for a change to a wintry mix, particularly south of the Mass. Pike. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on the upcoming storm.
