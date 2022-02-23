Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and much colder.

Windy and cold weather continue in Boston.
By Jack Pickell

Wednesday’s record warmth will seem like a distant memory on Thursday.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs only in the mid 30s.

Snow arrives overnight Thursday into Friday. Snow will be heavy at times with chances for a change to a wintry mix, particularly south of the Mass. Pike. Stay with Boston.com for the latest on the upcoming storm.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 23
    Mostly cloudy
    67° 23°
  • Thu February 24
    Partly sunny
    34° 26°
  • Fri February 25
    Snow
    33° 18°
  • Sat February 26
    Mostly sunny
    32° 22°
  • Sun February 27
    Partly sunny
    39° 16°
  • Mon February 28
    Cold
    23° 17°
  • Tue March 01
    Mostly cloudy
    36° 28°