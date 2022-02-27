Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a pleasant Sunday, temperatures take a tumble on Monday across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will only make it to the mid-20s in many locations.
Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the upper 30s on Tuesday with chances for light precipitation at night.
