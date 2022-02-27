Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Sunny and cold.

By Jack Pickell

After a pleasant Sunday, temperatures take a tumble on Monday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will only make it to the mid-20s in many locations.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the upper 30s on Tuesday with chances for light precipitation at night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 27
    Partly sunny
    39° 16°
  • Mon February 28
    Mostly sunny
    26° 13°
  • Tue March 01
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 33°
  • Wed March 02
    Partly sunny
    41° 27°
  • Thu March 03
    Partly sunny
    35° 13°
  • Fri March 04
    Sunny
    34° 22°
  • Sat March 05
    Partly sunny
    41° 32°