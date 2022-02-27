Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Sunny and cold. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

After a pleasant Sunday, temperatures take a tumble on Monday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, but high temperatures will only make it to the mid-20s in many locations.

Temperatures are expected to rebound back into the upper 30s on Tuesday with chances for light precipitation at night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 16°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 26° 13°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 33°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 41° 27°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 35° 13°

Fri Sunny Sunny 34° 22°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 41° 32° Down Arrow