Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and a bit milder.

Boston, MA - 2/22/2022: Fog and gray skies were the most prominent weather features of the day for runners and walkers along the Charles River. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Milder weather settles in on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s in many areas.

Showers are expected Tuesday night ahead of a partly sunny Wednesday with high in the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 28
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    27° 15°
  • Tue March 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 35°
  • Wed March 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    43° 33°
  • Thu March 03
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    35° 13°
  • Fri March 04
    Sunny
    Sunny
    31° 22°
  • Sat March 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    38° 32°
  • Sun March 06
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    41° 38°