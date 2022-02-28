Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. Boston, MA - 2/22/2022: Fog and gray skies were the most prominent weather features of the day for runners and walkers along the Charles River. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Milder weather settles in on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s in many areas.

Showers are expected Tuesday night ahead of a partly sunny Wednesday with high in the 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 27° 15°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 35°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 43° 33°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 35° 13°

Fri Sunny Sunny 31° 22°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 38° 32°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 41° 38° Down Arrow