Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Boston Weather
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The rest of the workweeks looks chilly and blustery across the Boston region.

On Thursday, forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the 30s.

Thursday night could see lows in the teens ahead of a sunny, chilly day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    42° 33°
  • Thu March 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 13°
  • Fri March 04
    Sunny
    Sunny
    31° 22°
  • Sat March 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    40° 35°
  • Sun March 06
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 45°
  • Mon March 07
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    51° 37°
  • Tue March 08
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    44° 30°