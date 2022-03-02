Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast A mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The rest of the workweeks looks chilly and blustery across the Boston region.

On Thursday, forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the 30s.

Thursday night could see lows in the teens ahead of a sunny, chilly day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 42° 33°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 13°

Fri Sunny Sunny 31° 22°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 40° 35°

Sun Showers Showers 56° 45°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 51° 37°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 44° 30° Down Arrow