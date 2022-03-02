Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The rest of the workweeks looks chilly and blustery across the Boston region.
On Thursday, forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and highs in the 30s.
Thursday night could see lows in the teens ahead of a sunny, chilly day on Friday.
