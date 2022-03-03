Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Chilly, dry weather is expected on Friday before a warming trend begins this weekend.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with highs only in the low 30s.
Temperatures climb into the 40s on Saturday and possibly into the 60s on Sunday.
