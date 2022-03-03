Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A sunny, chilly day.

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

By Jack Pickell

Chilly, dry weather is expected on Friday before a warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with highs only in the low 30s.

Temperatures climb into the 40s on Saturday and possibly into the 60s on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 03
    Partly sunny with flurries
    Partly sunny with flurries
    39° 15°
  • Fri March 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    34° 22°
  • Sat March 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    40° 35°
  • Sun March 06
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 48°
  • Mon March 07
    Showers
    Showers
    51° 37°
  • Tue March 08
    Showers
    Showers
    43° 29°
  • Wed March 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    46° 33°