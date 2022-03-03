Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A sunny, chilly day. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chilly, dry weather is expected on Friday before a warming trend begins this weekend.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine with highs only in the low 30s.

Temperatures climb into the 40s on Saturday and possibly into the 60s on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 39° 15°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 34° 22°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 40° 35°

Sun Showers Showers 58° 48°

Mon Showers Showers 51° 37°

Tue Showers Showers 43° 29°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 46° 33° Down Arrow