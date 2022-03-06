Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a spring-like Sunday, temperatures will back off a bit to start the workweek.
Monday will feature periods of rain with highs in the low 50s in many areas, according to forecasters.
Tuesday looks dry with gusty winds and temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.
