Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Cooler with periods of rain.

Boston Weather
Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a spring-like Sunday, temperatures will back off a bit to start the workweek.

Monday will feature periods of rain with highs in the low 50s in many areas, according to forecasters.

Tuesday looks dry with gusty winds and temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 06
    Showers
    65° 46°
  • Mon March 07
    Showers
    53° 38°
  • Tue March 08
    Intermittent clouds
    45° 30°
  • Wed March 09
    Mostly cloudy
    46° 35°
  • Thu March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    49° 36°
  • Fri March 11
    Showers
    49° 41°
  • Sat March 12
    Rain
    52° 26°