Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Cooler with periods of rain. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

After a spring-like Sunday, temperatures will back off a bit to start the workweek.

Monday will feature periods of rain with highs in the low 50s in many areas, according to forecasters.

Tuesday looks dry with gusty winds and temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 65° 46°

Mon Showers Showers 53° 38°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 45° 30°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 46° 35°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 49° 36°

Fri Showers Showers 49° 41°

Sat Rain Rain 52° 26° Down Arrow